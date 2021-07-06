Cambio di orario Test Center na HOH

Dr. Horacio E. Oduber Hospital conhuntamente cu LabHOH ta sumamente orguyoso di e trabounan increibel cu a ser efectua durante e temporada duro di Covid-19 cu a start na maart 2020.

Mirando cu a logra mantene e cifranan abou durante e ultimo lunanan cu a pasa desde ayera ta anuncia cu ta cambia orario di Test Center na HOH. Esaki pa motibo cu e demanda pa loke ta test pa Covid-19 tambe den comunidad a baha.

Desde ayera, 5 di juli 2021 e orario na Test Center HOH lo bira tur dia, esta di dialuna pa diadomingo for di 8or di mainta pa 12or di merdia.

Naturalmente Test Center HOH lo keda disponibel na momento di emergencia y un colega lo t’ey pa efectua e test di Covid-19. Pa solamente emergencia por yama 597-4522.

Pa loke ta LabHOH su Test Center na Palm Beach Plaza si ta keda disponibel diariamente for di 6or di mainta te cu 10 or di anochi. Bo ta bay biaha y mester haci un test no duda y pasa cerca nos na unda ta sigura cu mundialmente e resultado ta wordo acepta. Dr. Horacio E. Oduber Hospital conhuntamente cu LabHOH kier gradici tur hende cu “behind the scenes” a traha incansablemente pa combati e virus aki. Alabes kier recorda tur hende pa sigui cuida y mantene bo mes na higiena. Nos t’ey semper pa asisti bo persona y brinda e servicio cu bo merece. Pasobra bo salud, ta nos prioridad!